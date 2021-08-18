Johnny Depp receives signal to file $50 million defamation suit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has reportedly been granted permission to move forward with his $50 million defamation suit against Amber Heard.

Depp’s request to move forward with the $50 million defamation suit was only recently approved by a Virginia judge, according to a report by People magazine.

For those unversed, the groundwork for the legal case was set up by Depp back in December 2018. At the time he filed a lawsuit that read, “Mr. Depp never abused Ms. Heard. Her allegations against him were false when they were made in 2016. They were part of an elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity for Ms. Heard and advance her career.”

In response to it, Heard’s legal team filed a rebuttal three months after the initial filing and claimed, “This frivolous action is just the latest of Johnny Depp's repeated efforts to silence Amber Heard. She will not be silenced."

"Mr. Depp's actions prove he is unable to accept the truth of his ongoing abusive behavior. But while he appears hell-bent on achieving self-destruction, we will prevail in defeating this groundless lawsuit and ending the continued vile harassment of my client by Mr. Depp and his legal team.”