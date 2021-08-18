Camila Cabello addresses the‘ sensitive’ nature of Shawn Mendes

Award-winning singer and songwriter Camila Cabello recently gushed over her love for Shawn Mendes.



The singer got candid over it all during her interview with Bustle.

She started off by gushing over her ‘amazing partner’ and was even quoted saying, “I probably have a nurturing attitude because I also like being nurtured. I'm lucky that my partner is the same way," Cabello, 24, told the outlet.”

“There's a lot of sweetness and tenderness. I think we're both sensitive. I'm really lucky to be able to surround myself with tenderness; it's really important to me.”

She concluded by saying, “[He] would tell me like, 'Dang, I have these kinds of thoughts or whatever.' I think that him talking about it has been a really big step in transforming that relationship with his body..”