Lizzo addresses ‘unfair, offensive comments’ by netizens

Singer and songwriter Lizzo recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the ‘unfair’ comments she faced following the release of her new song Rumors alongside Cardi B.

The singer addresses her feelings during her interview with Good Morning America.



There she was quoted saying, “I don't mind critiques about me, my music. I don't even mind the fat comments, you know. I just feel like it's unfair sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive.”

“People are like, 'Don't let 'em see you with your head down.' My head is always up," Lizzo clarified. "Even when I'm upset and even when I'm crying, my head is up. But I know it's my job as an artist to reflect at times, and this should not fly. This shouldn't be okay.”

“God doesn't give me anything I cannot handle, and God also gave me the gift to be fearless in my vulnerability, to help inspire people. I don't ever mean to alarm someone. People just need to know I've got this.”

Before concluding she added, “There are gonna be beautiful days where you're looking in the mirror-like, 'Ooh,' and then there are days where you're like, 'Uh-uh.' But all of those days is an opportunity to love yourself.”