Pakistan will do everything for Afghanistan to reach all-inclusive settlement: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in conversation with the Afghan delegation on Tuesday claimed that Pakistan will do anything for Afghanistan to reach an inclusive settlement.

The COAS stated that Pakistan desires "broad-based relations" with Afghanistan, adding that Pakistan is "willing to do everything possible" so that Afghanistan can reach an "all-inclusive settlement".



The eight-member delegation from Afghanistan met with COAS at the General Headquarters to discuss in detail the current situation in Afghanistan, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Afghan delegation comprised Salahuddin Rabbani, Muhammad Younis Qanooni, Ustad Muhammad Karim Khalili, Ahmed Zia Masoud, Ustad Muhammad Muhaqiq, Ahmed Wali Masoud, Abdul Latif Pidram, and Khalid Noor.

The COAS, while talking to the delegation, stated that Pakistan stands with the people of Afghanistan.



The Army Chief further said that settlement is vital for "regional peace and prosperity".

The Afghan delegation acknowledged and appreciated the Pakistan Army's sacrifices, efforts and contributions for peace, stability and socio-economic development of Afghanistan.

The delegation also expressed their views regarding the way forward for Afghanistan.