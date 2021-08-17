Sarah Ferguson in awe of Queen Elizabeth: 'She is so modern'

The Duchess said she has learnt from the monarch a lot and considers her be the 'greatest mentor'

Sarah Ferguson could not help but gush over her ex mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth.



The Duchess said she has learnt from the monarch a lot and considers her be the 'greatest mentor,' while appearing on Monday's episode of the Tea with Twiggy podcast.

"I think to myself that honestly, my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother," she said.

Fergie's mom Susan Barrantes left the family when she was a child to move to Argentina with a new husband, professional polo player Héctor Barrantes. She died in a car crash in 1998.

The Duchess added, "I absolutely admire the incredible way Her Majesty is so modern ... and how flexible, and how understanding, and how forgiving and how generous."

Earlier, when talking about her ex-husband Prince Andrew, Fergie said, "Whatever challenges he has, I will stand firm to the co-parenters we are together. I believe he's a kind, good man, and he's been a fabulous father to the girls."