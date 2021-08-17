'The Prince' creator reveals how Harry reacted to satire show mocking royals

Creator Gary Janetti revealed what the Duke of Sussex thinks about the show

The creator of The Prince revealed Harry's reaction on the way royals are poked fun at in the satire show.

While making an appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, creator Gary Janetti revealed what the Duke of Sussex thinks about the show.



“I don’t know if Harry has said anything to Orlando about it, but I know before the show premiered, he was aware that Orlando was doing it… and he seemed to have a sense of humour about it.”

For the unversed, Bloom who voices Prince Harry in the show was slammed for his “malicious” attempt at attacking royals through the new show.

“[It’s not] intended to be,” he responded to the criticism, while defending the show’s creator Gary Janetti.

“He’s really got his finger on the pulse, Gary. He’s so smart and so zeitgeisty. I rolled the dice on it, but I’m going to have to mention it to Prince Harry when I next see him, because I’m not going to be able to not. Oddly, I’m sure I’m going to see him at some point, just because of the nature of the universe, it always throws people together," the actor added.