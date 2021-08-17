Jennifer Lopez gifts Ben Affleck's daughters sweet presents with special meaning

A source said JLo has chosen a bunch of sweet presents for Affleck's daughters

Jennifer Lopez picked out two meaningful gifts to give to Ben Affleck's daughters, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12.



While the couple was seen spending time with each other's kids, a source told PEOPLE JLo has chosen a bunch of sweet presents for Affleck's daughters.

"When she [JLo] stopped by the Made by Mary jewellery station, she and [her daughter] Emme picked out several ‘birth flower necklaces,’ including two for Ben‘s daughters,” the eyewitness said.

They added JLo planned to gift the necklaces to Violet and Seraphina, at Ben's birthday dinner the next day.

Earlier, an US Weekly source also mentioned how Ben and JLo are thinking about the future saying, "They’re fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together."

The couple is also currently house hunting for a mansion in LA.