Princess Beatrice friend addresses parenting struggles as new step-mom

Princess Beatrice’s pals address all the struggles she’s facing as a new step-mom to husband Edoardo’s kids.

A source close to the royal got candid about her introduction to the world of parenting and was quoted telling Hello! Magazine, “Bea is totally into the stepmom role. She’s very concerned about getting it right and making every effort to be a second mother to Wolfie.”

“She’s totally devoted to him and talks about him all the time. Bea has always been really close to Edo’s family, so it’s natural that Wolfie should become part of hers.”

“He’s a super little boy and extremely cute. It will be interesting to see what happens when they start their own family, but Bea is so caring, his happiness will always be her number one priority.”