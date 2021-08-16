Jason Momoa shares the few projects he refuses to show his kids

Aquaman star Jason Momoa recently addressed the TV rules he has in place for his two kids at home.

The actor weighed in on the rules he has in place for his kids during an interview with the Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa.

He began by gushing over his two kids, 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf who he shares with his wife Lisa Bonet.

He went on to admit, “They're gonna see a lot of things that Papa's been doing. The earlier things in my career, you can't see that. But you can see the new things.”

He also detailed the one show that is strictly off-limits to his children and added, “They're not going to watch Game of Thrones either, even though it's fantastic. But you know, there's stuff that you just... they can't watch Conan. So right now, superheroes and on, we're good.”