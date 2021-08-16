Gujranwala police register FIR against PML-N leader for 'stealing' plants

PML-N leader and MPA Muhammad Taufeeq Butt. — File photo

GUJRANWALA: PML-N leader and MPA Muhammad Taufeeq Butt has been named in a first information report (FIR) for stealing plants in the city's Shaheenabad area, Geo News reported Monday.

The police, according to the news outlet, had registered a case on the complaint of the Parks and Horticulture Authority's (PHA) official.

In the FIR, it is mentioned that the PML-N leader, along with seven unidentified men, had stolen 1,000 plants and a panaflex of the world record — of Pakistan planting around 50,000 saplings were planted within a minute — on August 11.

The PML-N leader and the seven other men had arrived in two rickshaws, the FIR mentioned.

Responding to the FIR, Butt said the Gujranwala deputy commissioner had asked the police to register a "false case" against him, as he had opposed planting plants with less distance in the Punjab Assembly.