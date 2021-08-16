Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott 'not official couple' but are now very close

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may have not shed light on their relationship status but the two have reportedly rekindled their romance two years after their split.

A source told E! that the two are giving their relationship another shot but added that they were not an "official couple again".

The pair, who co-parent their daughter Stormi, are said to be "inseparable".

"Kylie and Travis are doing really well," a source close to Kylie said.

"They have been inseparable when both aren't busy working. She loves having their family together."

The source went on to say that Travis helped out with most of Kylie's birthday party planning.

"Travis helped plan a low-key get together for Kylie and had all of her family and a few friends over at the house," the source said.

"She was happy to do something mellow."