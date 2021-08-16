The Firm to ‘batten down the hatches’ to survive fallout from Prince Andrew’s lawsuit

The royal family is reportedly going to ‘close ranks’ to protect themselves from the potential fallout of the Prince Andrew rape lawsuit.



This claim has been brought forward by royal commentator and Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine.

She started off by highlighting the options Prince Andrew has at his disposal to flee the situation altogether and admitted, "I think Andrew basically has two options here."

"One, he hides behind wealth and palace walls but that means he can never have any form of public life ever again and will just have to skulk around in the shadows, or he can call her bluff and actually confront these claims in an open way and answer the accusations against him."

"If it's true that he's not guilty of anything, then presumably he'll be cleared and he can be vindicated and go back to public life."

"I think he does need to either lance the boil as it were, or become an even bigger boil. I think those are the two choices that face him."

When asked about the royal family’s possible reaction she claimed, "I think in terms of the Royal Family, there comes a point where the reputation of the Royal Family is greater than the reputation of any one member of the family, and I think they will close ranks. They have to protect their brand, they can't have it tainted by this. I think there's a limit to this."

"It was interesting what Charles said, the Queen is fantastic and wonderful but she is very old and Charles is next in line. It may be he is slightly signaling to his brother that he isn't going to be as forgiving as his mother is currently being."