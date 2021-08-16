Ryan Reynolds reveals plans to dish out Free Guy sequel

Ryan Reynolds was just reeling in on the success of his new movie Free Guy when he announced plans to dish out a sequel.

Taking to Twitter, the Deadpool actor confirmed that Disney expressed interest into renewing the movie for a second installment.

"Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony," the star wrote.

He followed it up with a hilarious reference from the movie's jokes, delivered by Taika Waititi. "If it isn't called, 'Albuquerque Boiled Turkey' we've failed," he wrote in another tweet.

Despite concerns the delta variant would keep moviegoers at home, the sci-fi action comedy had a better-than-expected start at the domestic box office.

The movie collected $26 million from 4,165 North American theaters. Given its production budget above $100 million, those ticket sales wouldn't be much to celebrate in pre-pandemic times, but isn't a bad result as a plague sweeps the globe.

Overseas, it amassed $22.5 million for a global tally of $51 million.