Meghan Markle's new 'all about me' project ripped apart in UK, says expert

'Meghan Markle has left behind her a trail of devastation,' said expert

Meghan Markle's new 40x40 project has failed miserably in the UK, royal expert Duncan Larcombe said.



Larcombe told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, “It's great, she's doing that, she's just had a baby, and it's all about Meghan, and it's all rubbish frankly. It's gone down so badly in this country.

“She has left behind her a trail of devastation, on the Markle side, and now on the Windsor side.

“I don’t want to see her lecturing young mums having to go back to work from inside her $11 million LA mansion.

“This initiative is nonsense, she should be spending her time trying to build bridges with the very people that she and Harry have betrayed.

“That's what I think most people in this country believe," Larcombe said. Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down from their royal duties in early 2020 and moved to California, US.