Prince Harry gearing up for battle as Prince Charles feud intensifies: report

Prince Harry and Prince Charles are reportedly standing on the cusp of an all-out battle as the royal feud begins to intensify



This claim has been brought forward by royal expert and author Daniela Elser in a new piece for the New Zealand Herald.



There she wrote, “If, having experienced the fallout from the Oprah interview and essentially gone ahead and done the same thing again, it would seem that Harry has no intention of backing down or at least backing away from his current competitive stances.”

“All of which leaves us here: The battle lines have been drawn and no one seems willing to back down. There will be no ceasefire, any time soon. Sadly, it is hard to see how any of this ends well for either side.”