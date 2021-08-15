Priyanka Chopra heads out for dinner with Sandra Oh, Awkwafina, others

Priyanka Chopra was seen having a ladies night out with the ultimate squad by her side in London.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram to share a selfie with her gang which included Sandra Oh, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and Sonoya Mizuno in the dinner part which entailed of lobster noodles and Tiffany’s boxes.

"When u get a seat at the cool kids' table," Chopra Jonas captioned the photo with the hashtags "#queens" and "#Asianpride."

Awkwafina too posted a snap of the gathering which included a funny photo of Yeoh.

Priyanka has been in the UK, working on back-to-back projects.



