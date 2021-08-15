Saudi govt grants right to buy a property to non-natives

RIYADH: The government of Saudi Arabia has decided to give a go-ahead to non-Saudis to have a right to purchasing a single property in the kingdom.

Absher, an e-service portal facilitating the Saudi residents and citizens to get the government services smoothly, said that the non-Saudi residents can now have the opportunity to have a single property of their own in the country.

According to the Absher portal, there are three preconditions for expatriates to fulfil to avail themselves of the government facility to purchase a property in the KSA.

1. A genuine and unexpired residency ID is required of the foreigner (Muqeem).

2. The applicant must submit all details of the property as well as a copy of the title deed.

3. He or she should not own any additional land in the Kingdom.

If a non-Saudi resident aspires to apply, he/she should visit the Absher platform and access “My Services” (Khidmaty), then going to "Services" (Khidmat), then "General Services" (Al-Khidmatul Aamma), and finally clicking "Application for owning real estate for non-Saudis."

Absher is a smartphone application that allows residents of Saudi Arabia to use government-offered services. The online platform offers e-services, including renewing passports, applying for ID cards, paying traffic tickets, applying for or renewing migrant workers’ visas, and obtaining hajj (pilgrimage) permits.