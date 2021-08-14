Lorde addresses monumental success of ‘Royals’: ‘Topping it is a lost cause’

Lyricist and singer Lorde reveals the unlikely hood of her ever making a song that can top the success of the Royals.

The signer referenced that high during her interview with The New York Times.

She began by addressing the commercial success her 2003 mega-hit enjoyed and admitted she’s under no illusion it’ll ever happen again with any of her new tracks.

She was also quoted saying, "What a lost cause. Can you imagine? I'm under no illusion. That was a moonshot."

With her third album just around the corner, the Times claims the singer has clocked herself out of worldly distractions, including her phone which has permanently been set to grayscale, with no social media apps, YouTube or even browsers.