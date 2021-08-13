Meghan Markle extends olive branch to Kate, offers to collaborate on Netflix project

As per the latest intel, the duo is in talks over producing a Netflix show together

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have put their bitter feud behind and are planning to collaborate on a Netflix project together.



As per the latest intel, the duo is in talks over producing a Netflix show together.

An insider told Us Weekly that Meghan reached out to Kate about divulging secrets on what life of a future queen consort looks like.

“Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often,” said the source.

“Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate’s charity work and the huge impact she’s made with her philanthropy," they added.

Although Kate lives a more traditional life as a royal, she feels honoured by Meghan's offer.

“Kate is very flattered, and it’s all very positive between them,” the insider continued.

In September 2020, Meghan and husband Prince Harry signed a multi-year contract with Netflix to create original content for the platform, including documentaries, movies, series and children’s programming.