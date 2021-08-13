Prince Charles says disgraced Andrew's position in royal family 'unrecoverable'

Charles says Andrew is unlikely to take up his royal duties again, as British Police investigate assault claims

Prince Charles came forth weighing in on the scandal that his brother, Prince Andrew is facing currently, after a woman accused him of sexual abuse and filed a lawsuit.



The Prince of Wales said Andrew is highly unlikely to take up his royal duties again, as British Police investigate assault claims.



"This will be unwelcome reputational damage to the institution" of the monarchy, a source close to Charles told the Times of London on Thursday.

The source added that though Charles "loves his brother and has the ability to have sympathy for the slings and arrows that his brother endures," he "long ago concluded that it is probably an unsolvable problem."

"This will probably further strengthen in the prince's mind that a way back for the duke is demonstrably not possible, because the specter of this [accusation] raises its head with hideous regularity," the insider further shared.

Prince Andrew came under hot water after Virginia Roberts Giuffre sued him for forcing her to get intimate with him three times between 1999 and 2002 in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in prison in August 2019.