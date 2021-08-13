Rob Kardashian looks gloomy as he turns up for Kylie Jenners birthday party

Rob Kardashian, who is rarely sighted in public, was seen this week turning up to his sister Kylie Jenner’s 24th birthday party.

The reality TV star showed up in a purple metallic Rolls-Royce car and kept it casual with a white T-shirt.

In the photo snapped, Rob did not look too happy as he drove the $300,000 car.

It has been over four years since he decided to keep his distance from the paparazzi after he split from Blac Chyna, his ex-fiancée who also happens to be the mother of his only child Dream Kardashian.

Meanwhile, his sister Khloe Kardashian let fans know Rob was indeed present at Kylie’s bash, adding that her baby brother was her date.