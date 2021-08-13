The 77-year-old said his daughter, Meghan Markle, has no ambitions to run for the White House

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, made scathing remarks against her. In a new interview, Thomas responded to rumours claiming the Duchess might run for US presidency.



The 77-year-old said his daughter has no ambitions to run for the White House.

He went on to blame Prince Harry for Meghan's changed behaviour towards him, as well as her friends.

Markle said, "She’s changed, she’s not the daughter I knew. My daughter was a much more loving person than she is now."



GB News’ Dan Wootton then asked the retired lighting director about Meghan’s future plans, claiming, "A lot of people who I’ve spoken to in recent years who know Meghan very well says (sic) that she harbours an ambition to become the US President."

Thomas responded saying, "I think that’s a joke. From beginning to end, I think it’s a complete joke. I don’t think she has any ambition to be mayor. I don’t think she has any ambition to be a governor or president.

"I don’t think that’s in her mind at all. If someone’s saying that that might be cute, but, you know, Oprah [Winfrey] would push her out of the way anyway, if that came up," he concluded.