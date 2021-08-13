Olivia Rodrigo unveils ‘heartwarming’ advice from Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez

Lyricist and singer Olivia Rodrigo recently wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed the best advice she’s received from Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.

The singer got candid during her interview with Variety and was quoted saying, “It's so nice to be welcomed into the music industry and so great to be supportive of other women.”

“[Taylor Swift] wrote me a letter a while ago, and she wrote something about how you make your own luck in the world, and how you treat other people always comes back to you.:

While “I don't want to divulge too much because it's really sweet and personal, but she talks a lot about how, I think, you make your own luck in the world. I don't know, she put it so eloquently, and when I say it now ... it's not as cool.”

Swift is not the only Hollywood insider Rodrigo has connected with, she also has a great friendship with Selena Gomez as well. “I met Selena, and she was so kind. She talked to me a lot about prioritizing mental health, which I think is really important in this industry. All of us were in the limelight very young. … That can be taxing on your psyche and can bring about all these weird issues.”