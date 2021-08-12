Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Sussex branding in jeopardy: report

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s prior attacks against the Firm are coming back to haunt them as the Sussex brand is under threat of complete eradication.



This claim has been brought forward by GB News presenter Patrick Christys.

He was quoted saying, "When you swap a real, longstanding iconic institution like the Royal Family for the neon-lit faux vegan fakery of LA, don't be surprised that your friends are pretty fake as well.”

“Meghan and Harry as a brand can only survive if they remain popular with their Hollywood pals and the Obama snub is a sign that surprise, surprise their shallow friendships might not stand the test of time.”

“As a rule, if you have to import celebrities like George Clooney to come to your own wedding, don't be surprised if those friendships turn out to be nothing more than skin deep.”

“Time will tell whether Harry lives to regret his decision but there are some facts to remember; class is permanent but everything in Hollywood is temporary. William and Kate are class personified. I have a feeling Wills and Kate will win this one.”