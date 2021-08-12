Prince Andrew ‘will never be above the law’: source

Officials assume public that Prince Andrew is not above the law in response to recent out pour of allegations.



This claim has been brought forward by the commissioner of London’s Metropolitan police, Dame Cressida Dick.

In her interview with LBC she was quoted saying, “It's been reviewed twice before, we've worked closely with the CPS, we are of course open to working with authorities from overseas.”

“We will give them every assistance if they ask us for anything - within the law, obviously - and as a result of what's going on I've asked my team to have another look at the material. No one is above the law.”

Many experts also speculated upon alternative possibilities and admitted that even if the Duke of York escapes the judicial system, he would forever stay branded as a convicted pedophile and incur “reputational damage.”