Princess Eugenie arrives at Balmoral as royals remain tight-lipped over new lawsuit

Eugenie joined her father and mother, Sarah Ferguson, who met Queen Elizabeth at the royal estate a day earlier

Princess Eugenie was seen arriving at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after Prince Andrew got embroiled in a lawsuit over alleged sexual abuse.



The princess was accompanied by her husband Jack Brooksbank and their 6-month-old son August.

According to photos obtained by The Sun, Eugenie reached Balmoral on Wednesday, two days after Virginia Roberts Giuffre sued the Duke of York.

Giuffre has accused the royal of sexual abuse on three occasions, between 1999 and 2002 in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a recent interview, Eugenie's mother said she has maintained friendly ties with Andrew after their divorce in 1996.



"Whatever challenges he has, I will stand firm to the co-parenters we are together. I believe he's a kind, good man, and he's been a fabulous father to [Princess Beatrice and Eugenie]," Ferguson had said.