Prince Charles fuming at Prince Andrew and Sarah's 'outrageous lifestyle'

Prince Charles is furious at Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson's extremely lavish living conditions.



Despite their divorce in 1996, Sarah has continued living in the Royal Lodge with Prince Andrew.

This has angered Charles. Sources have claimed the Prince of Wales is upset over Sarah being a permanent resident of the royal property.

One claimed, “Andrew and Sarah might try to argue that she is only a guest, but the reality is that she lives at Royal Lodge and has done so for some time.

“The Queen is very affectionate towards the Duchess of York, but Prince Charles thinks the whole set up is absolutely outrageous.

“It adds to the embarrassment of the situation," the insider added.

Meanwhile, royal expert Dan Wotton quoted a source as saying that Charles and William are fuming over Andrew's alleged connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after Virginia Roberts Giuffre sued him for sexual abuse.