Rihanna will make you envy her; Can you wake up like her?

American pop singer Rihanna is setting new success goals for every entrepreneur and business person out there.



The 33-year-old is just not an entertainer but also a successful businesswoman who scaled new heights recently while juggling the two professions at the same time.

This morning when Rihanna rose from her sweet slumber, she came to know that her newly-launched beauty brand, Fenty Perfume, had been all sold out. This is a piece of big news for any business person out there but the singer took it humbly as it were a normal affair that happens as usual.

Having received the welcome report, Rihanna took to social media and shared some photos of herself with a caption: "How I woke up after #FENTYPARFUM sold out this morning!!!"

In the snaps, the singer is seen sporting a black oversized sweatshirt while holding up a small spoon in her hand. She has her photographed while enjoying her bed breakfast as a bowl filled with caviar is seen in front of her.



Forbes announced earlier this month that she had become the wealthiest female musician in the music world. The magazine declared that she is a billionaire as her worth mounted to an estimated $1.7 billion.

Rihanna has multiple sources of income and most of her wealth streams from her beauty and fashion enterprises.

Named Robyn Fenty on her birth, Rihanna unveiled her own beauty line, Fenty Beauty in collaboration with the French luxury-goods giant LVMH with unprecedented 40 foundation shades for people of all colours in 2017. She later enriched her line to 50 foundation shades and 50 concealer colours by 2019.

"Being inclusive for me always came second nature," Rihanna had said while talking to ET. "I see how women become so emotionally invested and they feel represented. They feel like they can see themselves on the shelves and in the campaigns."