Fans left confused as Elsa Pataky wishes Chris Hemsworth on his birthday

Chris Hemsworth fans were left confused on Wednesday when his wife and actress Elsa Pataky on Wednesday wished him on his 38th birthday.

Sharing multiple pictures with the "Thor" star, Pataky "Happy birthday to my favourite husband ever."

While most of the couple's fans knew she was joking, others were left wondering whether she had husband before marrying the Chris.

"You mean the world to me. For many more years of laughs and happiness," Elsa wrote.

Hundreds of fans flooded the social media accounts of the couple to wish the Australian actor on his birthday.