Beyoncé shares ‘most satisfying’ mom moments with daughter Blue Ivy

Lyricist and singer Beyoncé recently sat down for a chat and got candid about one of her mot ‘satisfying’ mom moments regarding Blue Ivy.

The singer got candid over it all during her interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

There she was quoted saying, “During quarantine, I went from overindulgences to creating positive rituals drawing from past generations and putting my own spin on things,.”

“I discovered CBD on my last tour, and I've experienced its benefits for soreness and inflammation. It helped with my restless nights and the agitation that comes from not being able to fall asleep. I found healing properties in honey that benefit me and my children.”

“And now I'm building a hemp and a honey farm. I've even got hives on my roof! And I'm so happy that my daughters will have the example of those rituals from me.”

The star also went on to recall “One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed, using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace. I have so much to share … and there's more to come soon!”