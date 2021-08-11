Prince Andrew ‘cannot hide behind palace walls’ for abuse case

Prince Andrew recently got called out for allegedly attempting to hide behind a wall of wealth after hurting “a frightened, vulnerable child with no one there to protect her.”

The warning has been issued by the victim, Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies.

In his interview with BBC Mr. Boies warned, “He cannot hide behind wealth and palace walls. If he doesn't [participate in proceedings], it's going to be a default judgment against him that can be enforced not in the US but in virtually every civilised country in the world.”

“So you ignore the law and you ignore the court at your peril. You can ignore me, you can ignore Virginia, but you can't ignore the court, and if he thumbs his nose at the courts in the way he's thumb his nose at the victims of Jeffrey Epstein's [expletive] trafficking, I think he will find that it is not a desirable outcome.”