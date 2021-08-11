Meghan Markle ‘desperately’ wanted to be invited to Obama’s party

Royal experts recently weighed in on Meghan Markle’s ‘desperate’ desire to be invited to Obama’s party.

For those unversed, the former president of the United States of America had a master list of invitees to his birthday celebrations this year but was forced to scale back from his original list of 475 names due to covid-19 restrictions.



The claim has been brought forward by royal author Angela Levin.

In her piece for The Sun she wrote, “I am told that despite claiming she was unable to attend, Meghan desperately wanted to be the special guest at the Obama’s amazing party. But the fact is, Harry and Meghan were never even on the original list.”

Many royal fans also speculated upon the supposed birthday snub and assume it is due to Obama’s loyalty to Queen Elizabeth.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey once told the Telegraph, “It arguably will not have gone down well with a couple who have always put 'family first' to see Harry and Meghan being so openly critical of their royal relatives during their Oprah interview in March.”

However, it is also important to note that shortly before news of their alleged snub went viral, sources close to Page Six did claim that the duo were “not planning to attend” due to personal reasons.