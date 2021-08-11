Rihanna shares if she is pro-bathing or not in hilarious video

Rihanna has revealed what side she is on in the infamous bathing vs non bathing debate that has taken Hollywood by storm.

The Fenty Beauty founder, in a video on Twitter, made it apparent that she was very much on board with bathing daily.

The video featured a montage of various celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Cardi B saying that RiRi "smells so good" while Lil Nas X, Jim Parsons and beauty blogger NikkieTutorials took a step further to declare that she "smells like heaven".

The post comes after many celebrities like Ashton Kutcher, Kristen Bell, and Jake Gyllenhaal shared that they do not bathe every day.

Take a look:



