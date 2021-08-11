Dax Shepard dishes over the ‘best part’ of being Kristen Bell’s husband

Dax Shepard tugged at heart strings when he got candid about the shocking benefit he started seeing after getting married to Kristen Bell.

The actor began the conversation on the Armchair Expert podcast alongside his VIP guest and wife Bell.

There she addressed the best part of being married to his wife, as well as the “hard to articulate” aspect of it all.

He admitted “I am a cynic to the core and you were so positive that even I couldn't punch a hole in it.”

“And I witnessed the crazy ... benefits of it — or rewards of it. I was able to learn I was wrong by watching you. That's a crazy gift to give somebody. It changed my worldview. I don't know what quality that is, but that is it.”

“[Impenetrable optimism] or benefit of the doubt. But really it's just kindness. You give everyone the benefit of kindness — and I do not.”