Normani opens up about being 'underdog' in Fifth Harmony

Normani has opened up about how she felt like she was in the dark during the initial stages of her career.

Speaking to Allure, the singer said that she felt like the “underdog” during her time with Fifth Harmony.

"I've always felt like the underdog in anything that I've ever done," she said.

"I felt like I was overlooked. That idea has been projected on me. Like, this is your place."

However, with releases like Wild Side, Motivation and Dancing with a Stranger, Normai shared that she now feels stronger in her art and more out there.

"I'm reinventing myself," she said. "Now you all are finally going to be able to see me tap into that awareness — that I know I'm the [expletive]."