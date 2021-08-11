Nick Cannon does not believe in cancelling DaBaby after homophobic remarks

The singer's comments came after DaBaby made homophobic remarks at a concert recently

Nick Cannon shunned the cancel culture, stating one should be able to learn from the mistakes they make.



The singer's comments came after DaBaby made homophobic remarks at a concert recently.

Appearing on radio programme The Breakfast Club, Cannon said he does not believe in cancel culture.

“First of all, I think not only in the black community — and I’ve experienced it — but definitely just men a lot of times, we have that ego. We believe apologizing is weakness when it actually takes great strength to step up to anyone and say, ‘I was wrong,'” Cannon said on the radio show.

He admitted that DaBaby’s comments were unwarranted and believed the Under the Sun rapper could go through a period of “growth” following the situation.

“I challenge all these people who actually want to cancel somebody, and even specifically in DaBaby’s situation, let’s use this as an opportunity for education. Because that’s what happened in my scenario to where I still stuck true to the truths. [My minister] told me that I don’t ever want falsehood to come out of my mouth, so if I’m saying something that is not correct about your community, show me where I’m incorrect. Correct me.”

The Drumline singer continued, “If I’m saying these things about the LGBTQIA community, show me where I’m wrong. Not only is that going to help me, but you’re going to help so many other people who think like me. There are so many DaBabys out there.”