Halle Berry was shocked over not being approached by directors after Oscar win

Web Desk

'When you have a historic win like that, you think, ‘Oh, this is going to fundamentally change,' said Halle Berry

Halle Berry said she was shocked to not receive any good offers by ace Hollywood producers despite winning an Oscar in 2002.

Berry revealed “it was surprising” that she was not approached for more movie roles immediately after her historic Oscar victory, during a conversation with Entertainment Weekly.



“When you have a historic win like that, you think, ‘Oh, this is going to fundamentally change.’ It did fundamentally change me, but it did not change my place in the business overnight," she said.

"I still had to go back to work. I still had to try to fight to make a way out of no way,” Berry added said in an interview for the magazine’s September cover.

Berry became the first Black woman ever to win the Best Lead Actress at the Academy Awards with her appearance in the Monster's Ball.

She appeared in a series of flops after the win, including 2004’s Catwoman, which earned her four Razzie Awards