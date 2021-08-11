Christina Ricci announces second pregnancy: 'Life keeps getting better'

Web Desk

Christina Ricci announces second pregnancy: 'Life keeps getting better'

Christina Ricci couldn't be happier ahead of welcoming another member into her family.

The Casper star shared the good news with her fans on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old took to her Instagram and shared a photo of an ultrasound image.

"Life keeps getting better," she captioned alongside the photo.

The actor's boyfriend, hairstylist Mark Hampton, also posted the same image on his Instagram handle.

"Life Keeps getting better!!! " he also captioned his announcement.

Friends and fans of the couple were quick to congratulate the lovebirds on the good news.

Kat Dennings wrote, "Oh my god!!!" while Helena Christensen said, "Wonderful."