Meghan Markle desperately wanted to get an invite for Obama's birthday, says expert

Web Desk

Meghan 'desperately wanted to be the special guest' on Obama's birthday, said an expert

Meghan Markle desperately wanted to be invited to former US President Barack Obama's birthday party.



According to royal expert Angela Levin, though the royal couple said they were unable to attend the "amazing party" at Obama's swanky seven-bedroom Massachusetts mansion on Saturday, Meghan "desperately wanted to be the special guest."

Due to COVID restrictions, the Obamas cut their guest list short from an enormous 475.

However, Harry and Meghan were never even on the original list, Levin claimed.

This might be because of the couple's constant digs at the monarchy. According to royal expert Camilla Tominey, "It arguably will not have gone down well with a couple who have always put 'family first' to see Harry and Meghan being so openly critical of their royal relatives during their Oprah interview in March."