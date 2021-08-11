Chrissy Teigen launches her own honey mustard sauce in latest collaboration

Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to the food scene and has unveiled her latest work so far.

The Cravings author revealed that she launched a limited edition honey mustard fry sauce with a condiment brand called Sir Kensington’s.

In a video on Instagram, she celebrated the new venture by making some fries from scratch which she enjoyed with her sauce.

In the caption she revealed how the sauce was created to accompany her favourite food french fries and added the she even created a documentary on the salty snack.

"Fried potatoes are a sensation. Insanely tasty and wildly comforting, they're appreciated by people everywhere," she said in a statement.

"But french fries are nothing without sauce and I've long had an ambition to create the perfect dip. Hearty, sweet, spicy and satisfying, we've created something that in my mind, checks all the boxes and is crying out for a salty french fry to pair up with."

Take a look:



