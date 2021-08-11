Nicole Kidman touches on balancing parenthood and work with Keith Urban

Web Desk

Nicole Kidman said she and Keith Urban contribute equally to the upbringing of their daughters, Sunday and Faith

Nicole Kidman came forth touching upon how she and husband, Keith Urban, balance parenthood with their respective careers.

The actress said they both have a system worked out and contribute equally to the upbringing of their daughters, Sunday and Faith.

In an interview with WSJ magazine, Kidman shared, “We have a system worked out to keep the family together. When Keith’s not touring, it’s much easier. He’ll be on tour next year, and then I just don’t work as much."

She added, "Literally — it will become imbalanced, and we will change it,” the Australian starlet said. “We don’t have the answers, but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardize us.”

Meanwhile, country singer Urban previously opened up about his family’s busy lifestyle during an interview with the Times. “We live in different places — between Nashville and London — so we’re just used to not having a particular structure. It’s based on whether Nic’s working, whether I’m working,” he said.