Kris Jenner pens touching note to Kylie Jenner as she turns 24

Web Desk

Kylie Jenner was showered with love by her mother Kris Jenner on her special day.

Taking to Instagram, the momager shared a slideshow with photos of the Kylie Cosmetics founder over the years.

Kris didn’t end there as she penned a touching note to her daughter to mark 24 years of her birth.

"Happy Birthday to my littlest angel @kyliejenner!!!! I can't believe how fast time goes by!!!" Kris, 65, captioned the post. "If I close my eyes it still feels like yesterday you were riding ponies down the street and bringing home stray cats …. And playing with my makeup!!!!!!"

She continued, "You have brought all of us so much joy!!! You are the most amazing mommy!!!! The most amazing daughter, sister, friend, confidant and advisor and you are so wise beyond your years. You are so kind, generous beyond belief and so loyal, compassionate, and loving. You make every day extraordinary and your talent and creativity in everything you do amazes me."

"Thank you for being an inspiration to so many …especially me," she added. "I love you so much and I am blessed to be your mommy."

