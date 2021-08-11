Prince Andrew meets the Queen with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson after getting sued

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson met Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, new pictures have emerged.



A day earlier, the Duke of York was sued by Virginia Giuffre for allegedly sexually abusing her while she was a minor.

The Mail Online published photos that showed the disgraced royal driving a Range Rover to the monarch’s Scottish estate, with Fergie seated at the back.

The alleged victim had filed a lawsuit on Monday, accusing Andrew of raping her thrice between 1999 and 2002. The duke has denied the accusations.

"Today my attorney filed suit against Prince Andrew for sexual abuse under the Child Victims Act. As the suit lays out in detail, I was trafficked to him and sexually abused by him,” she said in a statement shared with People.

"I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one's life by speaking out and demanding justice,” she added.

On the other hand, the children’s author had recently broken her silence about her ex-husband’s sexual abuse scandal and his involvement with convicted late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

She told People: "Whatever challenges he has, I will stand firm to the co-parenters we are together. I believe he's a kind, good man, and he's been a fabulous father to [Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie]."



