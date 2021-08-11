Kylie Jenner receives roses dipped in 24-carat gold on her 24th birthday

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner received love, prayers, well wishes and roses dipped in gold as she celebrated her 24th birthday on Tuesday (August 10).

The reality star's birthday celebrations started in style after she was sent a bouquet of flowers which included 12 ‘real roses’ dipped in 24-carat gold.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star continued: ‘Thank you for being an inspiration to so many …especially me. I love you so much and I am blessed to be your mommy.'

She added: ‘I can’t believe how fast time goes by!!! If I close my eyes it still feels like yesterday you were riding ponies down the street and bringing home stray cats…. And playing with my makeup!!!!!! You have brought all of us so much joy!!!’

Rapper Travis Scott, with whom Kylie shares three-year-old daughter Stormi, posted a picture of himself and the birthday girl from Stormi’s birthday party in February and wrote: ‘Wake up it’s yoooo bdaayyyyyy.’

Kylie's big sister Kendall also posted pictures on Instagram Story as she wrote: ‘Happy birthday to my baby sister @kyliejenner. My soul mate we were put here together for a reason.

‘So many moments together, we are blessed! we are strong! You make me proud every day. I love you.’

Kim Kardashian, Kylie’s elder half-sister, marked the occasion with a throwback snap of them sat on a private plane during the early days of their fame.