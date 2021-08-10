Ryan Reynolds talks about his new film 'Free Guy'

Ryan Reynolds recently talked about his new film "Free Guy" which he said defies classification.

According to Reuters said the actor said, "It's an action, comedy, adventure kind of film. It's inspiration is 'Back to the Future' and movies like that."

The film is set in a video-game world, but Reynolds says that doesn't make it a video game movie. "We're kind of smuggling a lot of other themes into that premise," he said.

Opening in movie theaters on Friday, "Free Guy" is the story of bank teller (Reynolds) who discovers he is a nameless background player in a hyper realistic video game. He decides to break out and forge his own path in a story that moves between the real world and the virtual world.

In a business dominated by sequels, spinoffs and franchises, Reynolds says "Free Guy" stands out.

"It's become an increasingly rare unicorn in this industry where you get to make a movie that is based on nothing other than an original idea," said the actor, who is also a producer on the film.



