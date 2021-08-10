Elizabeth Debicki spotted filming for 'The Crown'

Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana in the "Netflix" show "Th Crown" . The role was previously played by Emma Corrin in the series.

Debicki was recently photographed during the shooting of the next season.

The 30-year-old was spotted filming scenes alongside two young actors playing Prince Harry and Prince William.



According to The Northern Times, the Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki looked the spitting image of Princess Diana as she stepped out of Ardverikie House on the shore of Loch Laggan.

The newspaper also published the picture in its report.



