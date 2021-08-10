 
Tue Aug 10, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 10, 2021

Elizabeth Debicki spotted filming for 'The Crown'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 10, 2021
Elizabeth Debicki spotted filming for The Crown

Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana in the "Netflix" show "Th Crown" . The role was previously played by Emma Corrin in the series.

Debicki was recently photographed  during the shooting of the  next season.

The 30-year-old was spotted filming scenes alongside two young actors playing Prince Harry and Prince William.

Elizabeth Debicki spotted filming for The Crown

According to The Northern Times, the Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki looked the spitting image of Princess Diana as she stepped out of Ardverikie House on the shore of Loch Laggan.

The newspaper also published the picture in  its report.


