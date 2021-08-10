Lizzo to begin new musical era with single 'Rumors' featuring Cardi B

Web Desk

Lizzo has made it clear that the start of her new musical era will feature none other than Cardi B.

Taking to Instagram, the artist revealed that her song Rumors will be featuring Cardi B.

In the video she posted on the social media platform, it showed her making a Face Time call to a caller ID that read "RUMORS Feat" to which the call was answered to a sleepy Cardi B.

Lizzo, in her usual humourous self, threw in a joke saying “It’s Harry Styles”.

She last released her albums in 2013 and 2015 and gained mainstream attention following her third 2019 album Cuz I Love You.

Following the release of Rumors, she is set to perform at multiple festivals this fall starting off with the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on September 4, in which she will be the first woman to headline.