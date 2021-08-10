Kim Kardashian leaves netizens debating over who her kids resemble more

Web Desk

Kim Kardashian has left the internet debating after asking a thought-provoking question.

Taking to Twitter, the Skims founder took to Twitter to ask whether she and her estranged husband Kanye West’s son Saint West look like her or the rapper.

A Kardashian stan, who goes by the name Myleeza Kardash, was of the opinion that the 5-year-old was the spitting image of his father as she commented, "Saint looks like a light skin Kanye. Like seriously twins!!!!!"

However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star could not resonate with the comment as she wrote, “Really? People say this all the time!" she responded. "Why do I think he's my twin????"

While many thought that Saint was Kanye’s twin, a handful chimed in saying that Chicago looked like the mother which Kim said that she just couldn’t see it even though "everyone says it!"

However, Kim agreed to one person’s opinion saying, "I think North and Saint are the perfect mix of you and Kanye, Chi is your twin and Psalm is Kanye's," the fan asserted, to which Kim responded, "Well said!!!"

It didn’t end there as Kim left everyone shocked as she believed that North looks like her sister Kourtney Kardashian.