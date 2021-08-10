Britney Spears vows to post less on Instagram due to 'mean lies' spun by the media

Web Desk

Britney Spears has vowed to upload less posts on Instagram because of the media spinning lies about her.



The former pop star feels that the press has been “pretty nasty” to her over her social media.

In the caption for a video of food writer Jake Cohen making an avocado sandwich, Spears said she enjoyed sharing a glimpse of her life “in a system” where she felt “completely hopeless for so long.”

But, “Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I’m gonna post a little less from now on !!!!” she continued.

She continued, “As Selena Gomez says it best – The world can be a nasty place.”



Spears did go on to praise Cohen’s work, writing, “This was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life and it’s inspired me to take on a new passion in the cooking field!!!!”

In response, Gomez hailed Spears' decision. She gave her a shout-out commenting, “Love you @britneyspears! You’re welcome to come cook with me any time.”