Meghan's 40th birthday video: Harry was nervous about his appearance

Meghan Markle's hubby Prince Harry was afraid that he'd look 'weird' by juggling in the background of his wife's 40th birthday video, according to Melissa McCarthy.



The actress, who appeared with Meghan Markle's milestone birthday message last week, told to Access Hollywood about her presence in the clip to launch Meghan's '40x40' campaign.

The Duchess of Sussex launched the initiative on her big day, encouraging 40 minutes of mentorship to women re-entering the workforce.

Meghan's video ends with 'bloopers' from the recording session - including one shot of the Duke of Sussex juggling in the garden - which can be seen through the window.

The 36-year-old prince, who was wearing sunglasses and a polo shirt, can be seen tossing three balls into the air before dropping them on the ground.

Harry, in the video, tries again throwing just two balls, and flashes an impish smile at his wife before ducking out of shot.



Melissa is left in stitches, while an apparently surprised Meghan says: 'What the?' before bursting into a fresh fit of giggles.

The Bridesmaid star said: 'I just love that she is like, "Oh, what can I do to put some good and help some people out?" Well that is awfully nice.

'Then in comes Harry and he's like, "I can juggle"...

'Then he's like, "Is it going to be weird if I stand outside and juggle?"

'I was like, "Weird in a way that will make me watch it 5 million times!"

Praising the couple for finding independence from the royal family, Melissa said: 'They were so sweet and funny. I just find them very inspiring. They're carving out their own lives. They're carving out their lives for their kids.'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been grabbing headlines since they stepped down as senior royals last year in march and moved to US for financially independent life.